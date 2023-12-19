Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTH

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,391,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $75,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 116.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.