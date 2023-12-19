Morgan Stanley Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ELAN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

