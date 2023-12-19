StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.