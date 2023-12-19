StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 2,570,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 899,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

