Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

