Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

