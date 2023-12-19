Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

