StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

