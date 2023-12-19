Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.
Myomo Trading Down 0.8 %
Myomo stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
