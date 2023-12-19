Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Myomo Trading Down 0.8 %

Myomo stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.