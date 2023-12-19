Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$3.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.68. The company has a market cap of C$985.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

