Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group’s (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 20th. Hamilton Insurance Group had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $176,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock valued at $520,410 over the last quarter.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

