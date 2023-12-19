Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 target price on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.76.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.