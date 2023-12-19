Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 target price on the stock.
CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.76.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
