Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank raised their price target on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

