Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $584.68 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average is $535.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

