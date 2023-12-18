The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO opened at $59.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

