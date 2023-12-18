Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 903,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 310,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. 2,184,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

