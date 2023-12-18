Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,757 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19,156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,471. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

