Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 5,605 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. 3,035,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

