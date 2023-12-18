Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. 21,975,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,788,117. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

