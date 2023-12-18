Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.19. 1,303,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.