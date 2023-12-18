Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

