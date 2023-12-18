Northeast Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,564 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. 816,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

