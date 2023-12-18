MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.48. 1,575,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

