Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

