Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,291,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

