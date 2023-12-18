First Bank & Trust Acquires 825 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 191,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.