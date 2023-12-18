Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 192 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $19.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $799.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $685.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

