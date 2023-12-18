CVA Family Office LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

