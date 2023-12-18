iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after purchasing an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $275.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

