Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.75. 709,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,488. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

