Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 305,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,841,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,251,000 after buying an additional 263,564 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 158,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,865. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

