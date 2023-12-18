Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $230.89. 281,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.