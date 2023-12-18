AE Wealth Management LLC Has $299.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,521 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $299,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.39. 1,286,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,769. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The firm has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

