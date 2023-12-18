McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.45. 414,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,929. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

