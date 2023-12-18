Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. 1,796,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,885. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

