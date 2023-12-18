Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,128.72. 1,786,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $882.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

