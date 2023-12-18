SimpliFi Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SimpliFi Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

