Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.56. 5,193,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,654,762. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

