CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 2,099,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,001. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

