Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $75.55. 1,195,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

