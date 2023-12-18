AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,448 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,844. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

