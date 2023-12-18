Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. 5,030,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,861,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.