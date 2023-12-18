Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

UPS stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

