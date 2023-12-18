Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 399 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 311,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

