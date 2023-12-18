Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. 631,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

