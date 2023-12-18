Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Intel stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,432,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,145. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

