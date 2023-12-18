Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 319,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

