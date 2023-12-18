The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

