iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $98.43. 1,369,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

