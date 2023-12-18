JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST remained flat at $50.32 during trading hours on Monday. 1,364,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,005. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.